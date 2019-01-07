Elsie Fisher was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe award last night, in honor of her breakout Eighth Grade performance. And while it must have been tempting to play it safe, the teenage actress decided to make a statement in a custom Kenzo suit in maroon velvet. Were you this fashion confident aged 15? Didn't think so.

Fisher explained her choice to Teen Vogue by saying that she's generally not a gown girl. "I love suits and knew I wanted to wear a suit from the get-go when I realized I was going to the Globes," she said. "I feel Kenzo is right up my alley in the kind of clothing I like to wear, they are adventurous and a lot of colors, I like clothes that tell a story… People wear gowns and black tuxes mainly and we wanted to somehow combine the two."

She paired the belted suit with matching bag and boots by Mary Inacio, in one of several key monochromatic fashion moments of the night: see also Lady Gaga's periwinkle custom Valentino couture ensemble, complete with pastel dye job, as well as Gemma Chan in midnight blue Valentino and Emily Blunt in grey Alexandra McQueen. Related | No One Can Agree On What Timothée Chalamet Wore to The Golden Globes

Sadly, women's suits are far from a red carpet norm. But there are always a few visionaries who ditch the flow-y Marchesa for something a little more androgynous. Alongside Fisher this year we also got a suited up Judy Greer. While suit veteran Janelle Monae avoided pants this year, she was stunning in an ensemble from Chanel's Egpyt-themed Metiers d'Art collection.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

On men we saw some fun departures from black tuxes, too: Bradley Cooper, Billy Porter, Timothée Chalamet, and Troye Sivan all put unique spins on formal wear last night. Chalamet's custom beaded harness and Porter's extravagant cape were the obvious standouts.

Fisher lost out on her Globe to a deserving Olivia Colman, but she was another kind of winner in our books. Looking forward to her Oscars red carpet reveal.