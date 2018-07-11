While divers taught the boys how to swim and rescuers drilled a hole down to the cave, Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to twitter to get feedback on his plans for a mini-sub that could be used to carry the kids out. The pod would ideally be small enough to hold a child while navigating the narrow passages of the cave with the help of two divers. Musk initially scrapped an idea for an underwater tunnel filled with air so the boys could just walk through unimpeded before settling on the miniature submarine idea. Musk tweeted updates over the weekend on the progress of the engineers at SpaceX who had re-purposed a transfer tube from the Falcon rocket for the project.