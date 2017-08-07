After a year of dating, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and actor Amber Heard have called it quits. (Anna Faris and Chris Pratt also announced their separation, making it an extra sad weekend for cute celebrity couples).

Musk was Heard's long-time admirer even before she divorced her then-husband and obscene shopper Johnny Depp. The two have spent the last year traveling the world, going on adventures and whispering sweet nothings to each other about Ayn Rand, but US Weekly reports reports that the two are simply too busy to maintain their relationship. (Heard is currently filming Aquaman, and Musk is working on building a high tech train loop from New York to Washington, D.C.).



Pour one out for another celebrity couple gone, and for the crazy wedding-on-Mars photos we'll never get to see.

