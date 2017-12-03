As issues around wealth inequality, cultural disagreements, racial tensions and healthcare rage on, one cause still needs supporters - the environment. Ellie Goulding is the latest high profile celebrity to give her time to supporting environmental health and preservation, and has just been named a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador, which she announced in a tweet that shows her with a pretty cute endangered giraffe named Ed.
The British pop star is currently at the UN Environment headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, and said in a statement that her "focus will be on amplifying the activism of young people committed to creating a bright future. I want as many people as possible to become advocates for the planet." Goulding joins Entourage actor Adrien Grenier in the UN initiative Clean Seas, which fights pollution in the ocean.
Congrats Ellie! Looking forward to working alongside you and the @UNEP for #CleanSeas. 💪🐋💙 #BeatPollution https://t.co/C1SYin42us
— Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) December 3, 2017
Image via YouTube