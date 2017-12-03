As issues around wealth inequality, cultural disagreements, racial tensions and healthcare rage on, one cause still needs supporters - the environment. Ellie Goulding is the latest high profile celebrity to give her time to supporting environmental health and preservation, and has just been named a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador, which she announced in a tweet that shows her with a pretty cute endangered giraffe named Ed.

I'm delighted to announce that I have become a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador. Thank you to @unep head @eriksolheim for making it official @giraffe_manor. All witnessed by Ed the giraffe (he's pretty special. Only 800 of his species left). ­­­­­­Feel very honoured :) pic.twitter.com/tDbuAGFmev

— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 3, 2017

The British pop star is currently at the UN Environment headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, and said in a statement that her "focus will be on amplifying the activism of young people committed to creating a bright future. I want as many people as possible to become advocates for the planet." Goulding joins Entourage actor Adrien Grenier in the UN initiative Clean Seas, which fights pollution in the ocean.

Image via YouTube

