It's officially Pride, when queer love finally gets the air time it deserves year round! And, of course, when LGBTQ+ couples celebrate with gloriously mushy PDA.

Indie rom-com queen Ellen Page and her wife, choreographer-dancer and PAPER Predictions' alum Emma Portner answered the holiday's open invitation to do sexy stuff in public this weekend, posing topless for a cute black and white shot that is begging to be their Christmas card, as well as turned into posters and t-shirts.

Emma and Ellen recently got married in January of 2019 after dating for two years. Their Pride tribute isn't a huge pivot for the couple, who are historically disgustingly cute online as they cheer on each other's projects.

Ellen is currently starring in Umbrella Academy and Tales of the City, while Portner teaches dance at the Broadway Dance Center in NYC, on top of recently becoming the youngest woman to choreograph a musical (Bat Out of Hell) in the West-End and keeping her followers satisfied with videos of her latest stunning choreography.

Buckle up. This is just the beginning of the onslaught of Pride PDA that will have you feeling extremely single all the way to July.