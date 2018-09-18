Ella Mai, a fast-rising UK R&B singer-songwriter who has already got the key to our hearts, dropped the visual treatment for "Trip," today. This follows the single's release and her ubiquitous summer smash "Boo'd Up."

Sonically speaking, "Trip," like its predecessor, lives in the heaven of '90s R&B production, from its sumptuous, irresistible melodies to that looped piano that sounds just as at home in a Bone Thugs N Harmony track as it does something by SWV or Aaliyah. Mai of course sells it by singing about getting caught up in her feelings with cool command and sweetness.

The video, then, arrives as a sexy and simple representation of the song's elegance, placing Mai in moonlit outdoor and warm, candlelit indoor scenes. It's all the best imagery of quiet storm R&B, effortlessly evoking the sensual, meditative state of late-summer nights. Watch "Trip" below.

