The midterm elections are tomorrow: Tuesday, November 6, 2018. I know you probably fell asleep just now when I said "midterms" but they are actually so insanely important!

The state of gerrymandering, gun control, LGBTQ rights, healthcare, women's rights, racial justice, immigration, the apocalyptic destruction of our planet, campaign finance, mass incarceration and much more are on the line. But most importantly, Tuesday will decide whether or not there is a single check or balance on President Trump for the next two years. If Democrats gain control of the house or the Senate on Tuesday, it'll place a huge roadblock in front of Trump's federal joyride, and if they don't — he'll cruise all the way to 2020.

Nearly all the key races are tight, including Beto O'Rourke vs. Ted Cruz in Texas; Jon Tester vs. Matt Rosendale in Montana; Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, and Ben Jealous's bids to become the first Black governors of Georgia, Florida and Maryland; Christine Hallquist's race to become the first ever trans governor, and many more.

But if none of that has you ready to vote the hell out of Tuesday, corporations around the country are here to sweeten the deal. Here are some of the best deals to woo, or in some cases literally get you to the polls.

Wheels: Lyft will drive you to the polls for 50% off. They are giving away 50% off promo codes on rides to the polls — and offering free rides to underserved communities through partnerships with non-profits.



Uber will give you $10 off the most affordable ride to the polls in your city. Make sure you have the most recent version of the app, and enter promo code VOTE2018. Getaround is offering $10 off your election day ride.

Only available Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami and Boston. If you take a Zipcar, get $20 off on a future trip. Between 6:00 and 10:00 PM tomorrow Lime and CitiBike will help you bike or scooter to the polls for free.