In September 2007, a television show-cum-national movement was born and, in less than three weeks, that show, The CW's Gossip Girl, will celebrate its ten year anniversary. To mark the occasion, today, Vanity Fair unveiled their complete oral history for the show. The whole thing has some very interesting contributions from the entire cast (except Dan Humphrey's—aka Lonelyboy—Penn Badgley, who declined to comment for the piece). There is the fact that Blake Lively compared her experience filming the series to acting on a "sketch show," saying, "We were basically sort of reading off of cue cards," and there is the reveal that Leighton Meester originally auditioned to play Serena van der Woodsen before deciding for herself that she'd be a better fit for Blair Waldorf. To get into the role, Meester, who was then blonde, "went to the sink and dyed her hair."

But one of the more interesting tidbits of information came from Ed Westwick (aka everyone's guilty pleasure uber-rich villain Chuck Bass). In the section about the show's final episode, in which the identity of the Gossip Girl is finally revealed, Westwick claims that he still doesn't know who it ended up being. After being asked via email what some of his favorite plot points from the series were, Westwick responded, "I still am not sure who GG was lol."

Almost everyone on the planet knows that, in the show's final episode, Gossip Girl was revealed to be Dan Humphrey himself—a reveal that anyone with a working memory of the show's previous five seasons could easily cite as virtually impossible, but nonetheless—but apparently Ed Westwick has been kept in the dark. Nevermind that a quick Google search would reveal as much. I guess our little Chuck Bass just does not care.

