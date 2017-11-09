UPDATED 2.10pm EST: Ed Westwick has once again taken to social media to now deny actress Aurélie Wynn's claims that he raped her, just a day after he dismissed Kristina Cohen's accusation.

Yesterday Westwick responded to Cohen's now viral Facebook post that detailed her horrific alleged rape at the hands of the actor in 2014, writing on social media, "I do not know this woman." While the LAPD is now investigating Cohen's report, a second woman has come forward, forcing Westwick to once again turn to Instagram and Twitter to make a statement.

Considering Netflix's swift action axing House of Cards after the revelation of Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct, the future does not look bright for the company's popular show White Gold starring Westwick.

---

Emboldened, like many others, by the Harvey Weinstein takedown, actress Kristina Cohen came forward to accuse Gossip Girl-alum (he famously played lothario Chuck Bass)/celebrated White Gold actor Ed Westwick of rape, and now another actress has taken to social media to share her encounter with Westwick.

After Westwick responded to Cohen's claims with "I do not know this woman," actress Aurélie Wynn (known as Aurelie Marie Cao) and former girlfriend of Glee actor Mark Salling, revealed on Facebook that Westwick held her down and had sex with her without consent in 2014.

She wrote, "and like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny."

When she told Salling what had happened, he allegedly blamed and broke up with her. She also said her friends thought she'd be better off not going to the press or authorities in case the industry thought she was "just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame."

Read her whole post below.

Yesterday reports emerged that the LAPD was officially investigating Kristina Cohen's alleged rape after she filed charges.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty