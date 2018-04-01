Leave it to Miley Cyrus to put a sexy twist on a religious family holiday.

The singer is spotted doing a whimsical, pastel-colored, warm-tinted Easter photoshoot. She posted the photos taken by photographer Vijat Mojindra on Instagram two days before the actual holiday. During the shoot, she dons cotton candy pink hair with matching bunny ears, and is seen holding pink glittered carrots, playfully posing in a garden dotted with yellow flowers and giant eggs gated by white picket fences. But the photo that's gotten the most attention is Miley in a latex pink bodysuit, positioned over the Easter Bunny's lap, about to get a good spanking.

She explains this whole Instagram photo bonanza to Vogue, saying that she's continuing what she's been doing since Valentine's Day, which is to mark every holiday with a fabulous themed photoshoot — something like a social media calendar.

Well, we certainly can't wait to see what she's got in store for Fourth of July!

Images via Instagram

