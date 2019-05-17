Beauty is big business right now and everyone wants in, including the beloved Northeast donuts and coffee chain, Dunkin' Donuts. They say America runs on Dunkin', and now you can wear nail polish made by the brand too. Quite the pivot!





The eight shade limited-edition collection was created in partnership with nail brand Lauren B Beauty. The shades are inspired by the fast food restaurant's signature lattes and Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Flavored Coffees. Yum.

Each shade is named after something delicious sounding: Cocoa Mocha (chocolate brown), Caramel Craze (bright brown), and Blueberry Crisp (navy blue) are latte-inspired (yes, there's a blueberry latte), and Butter Pecan (a rich brown), Pistachio Almond Fudge (turquoise), and Banana Split (pastel yellow) are named for Baskin Robbins flavors.

Amazingly, this isn't the breakfast chain's first foray into beauty. Earlier this year, the brand launched a munchkin' flavored lip balm set, which is also available to purchase online.



As for how fans are taking the new nail paint drop, Twitter had some clues. "If you're ever curious as to how we're progressing in this world, Dunkin Donuts has nail polish now," one user said.



=

"Dunkin' Donuts really came out with some "inspired" damn nail polish," another added.

For now, the collection is limited and will be available across 41 nail salons in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Florida and Maryland. Guests who visit a participating salon and select a Dunkin' color will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card, while supplies last, so they can perfectly pair their nail color with the matching beverage at their nearest restaurant. To find a participating salon near you, click here.