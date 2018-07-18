Twice a year, Dover Street Market locations around the world close for several days to revamp their retail floors. In each refresh, Comme des Garçons and DSM creative director Rei Kawakubo involves a host of collaborators from artists and industrial designers to the fashion brands carried by the concept store.

Each brand with dedicated space redesign edits section of the store for the retailer's most recent overhaul. Gucci's boutique was saturated with orange and Calvin Klein's new collection "Calvin Klein Jeans Est. 1978" was installed around a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of Brooke Shields. In addition to updating each Comme des Garçons space, Kawakubo remodeled common spaces, elevators, checkout points, changing rooms, and even ceilings. Three decorative pillars, a wooden one by London Fieldworks, a knit one by Magda Sayeg, and one made of recycled art by Leo Sewell extend from the ground floor to the sixth floor binding the contrasting spaces together.

Take a look at the retailers updated interiors, below.

Photography by Adrian Wilson