Drunk Elephant Opens 'House of Drunk' Pop-Up

Everyone's favorite skincare label, Drunk Elephant, has opened its first ever pop-up shop in the US, and it's happening in New York. Cheekily titled "House of Drunk," the dynamic space will feature the brand's "playful and irreverent" aesthetic, and is designed to provide visitors with an "interactive look into the brand's clean compatible products."



The Soho store also marks the reformulation of its cult Lala Retro Moisturizer Whipped Cream, which will be available starting July, and will feature an "added plant ceramide complex" to "reinforce the skin's acid mantle and defending against the effects of everyday stressors."

"I'm so excited to bring the House of Drunk to New York City where we have such a supportive community of fans," Drunk Elephant Founder Tiffany Masterson said in statement. "I wanted to introduce the recently updated Lala Retro Whipped Cream (now with ceramides!) in a fun and experiential environment before it launches in July — this pop-up is insane and feels exactly like you're stepping inside the brand; it just brings it to life. I'm looking forward to spending time with fans along with those who are new to Drunk Elephant and its philosophy. I really just can't wait for people to see it!"

The 1,300-square foot space features a "whimsical Acid Trip theme," a nod to its iconic products including T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial. To announce the relaunch of Lala Retro Whipped Cream with Ceramides, guests will also be able to participate in an "immersive experience" to physically see and feel how ceramides benefit the skin.



House of Drunk will be open to public starting June 14 through June 23 during select dates and times.

