Young Thug promised us a singing album and he delivered, after a whole heap of hype Beautiful Thugger Girls has arrived. What a summer we have ahead of us, friends.

There has been many false alarms as to when the project, which follows Thug's wildly successful 2016 album JEFFERY, would drop, but the day is finally here. Thug has plans to appear throughout Future's "Nobody Safe Tour" as well as headline his own tour off the back of Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Listen, live, laugh, love to Young Thug's latest below.