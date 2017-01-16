If the Vetements Soviet track pants vibe isn't your thing, and you're still hunting for the perfect new look for Trump's absolute monarchy, might we suggest Alexander McQueen approach? The McQueen team has released a gorgeous look book for their Oscar Wilde-inspired AW17 collection, and it hits every mark: exquisite tailoring, Victorian influences, ornate details and enough middle-finger punk flourishes to temper the costume-factor. In 2017, don't even try to talk to me in the club if you're not wearing a fox hunting jacket and steel-toed brogues.

Check out the look book shot by Ethan James Green below...