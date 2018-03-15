Italian leather brand DROMe's Fall '18 collection, designed by Marianna Rosati at Espace Pierre Cardin in Paris, showcased a minimal aesthetic and a juxtaposition between fabrics and shapes. Called "Disguised Contrasts," the looks featured a clean palette of white, cream and grays with pops of earthy greens, pinks and pomegranate red — classic elegance.





Photos by Kohl Murdock

