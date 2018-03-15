DROMe Brings Classic Elegance to the Runway
Italian leather brand DROMe's Fall '18 collection, designed by Marianna Rosati at Espace Pierre Cardin in Paris, showcased a minimal aesthetic and a juxtaposition between fabrics and shapes. Called "Disguised Contrasts," the looks featured a clean palette of white, cream and grays with pops of earthy greens, pinks and pomegranate red — classic elegance.
window.PAPERMAG_DATA = { subpage_url: ";kvsection={{#subpages_objects.0}}{{subpages_objects.0.url}}{{/subpages_objects.0}}", article_ad_placement: ";kvad_tag={{roar_specific_data.ad_placement}}", page_type: ";key=postpage", group: ";grp=" + Math.round(Math.random() * 10000) }; var w = parent.innerWidth, s = w > 1154 || (w > 814 && w < 1024) ? "225" : "170"; document.write(''); <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/3689667/0/'+s+'/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/3689667/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="728" height="90"></a>">
Photos by Kohl Murdock
Comments (
)