Could there be anything more glamorous than a party inside the Cartier Mansion on 5th Avenue? We think not. Last night, the iconic jewelry brand opened the doors of its flagship store to a cavalcade of celebrity guests for a party called "Precious Garage" in celebration of its original Juste un Clou collection. The jewels glittered! The people glittered! They served little cookies with the Cartier logo on them, and Cartier chocolate bolts! It was quite the affair.

Lykke Li delivered a pitch-perfect performance of her global hit "I Follow Rivers," and followed it up with a playful rendition of Usher's "U Got It Bad" as the crowd ate it up and sang along. And said crowd consisted of just about every famous person you've ever heard of, so PAPER Editor-in-chief Drew Elliott graciously chose to document it all. Check out his Polaroid photo diary of the night below, featuring appearances from the likes of Justin Theroux, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Eva Chen, Zoe Saldana, Simi and Haze Khadra, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Collins, and many more.