The trailer for Drew Barrymore's new Netflix original series, Santa Clarita Diet, has surfaced on the internet, finally explaining the show's bloody, ridiculous premise.

Cheery California realtor Sheila (Barrymore) and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) have to figure out a plan when they discover that Sheila has somehow died, and resurrected as undead. The plan? Feed her ravenous hunger for human flesh and meat.

Seems easy enough!

Watch below.