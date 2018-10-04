Wedged between the dog-eared SkyMall catalog and a motion-sickness bag, the in-flight magazine has been filling the backs of airplane seats for the past several decades. Often half-heartedly leafed through in those moment before takeoff after you've been told to turn off your phone, most discover the crossword has already been filled out and banish it back to the seat-pocket from whence it came. But, as the internet discovered today, there are hidden gems tucked away between the unsettling sticky pages.

A rather strange interview with Drew Barrymore in the pages of EgyptAir's magazine, Horus, particularly caught the attention of political analyst, Adam Baron. Full of grammatical errors and typos, the interview with Barrymore is bizarre to say the absolute least.

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

Worded like an alien trying to blend in with human civilization, the interview exclusively talks about Barrymore's role as a mother in the most sexist way possible. Right out of the gate, the article comes for Barrymore saying in its introduction "Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother."

But it doesn't stop there, deciding to fixate on this as evidence of some deeper fundamental flaw, "psychologists believe that her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents' divorce when she was only 9 years. Ever since that time, she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure; but unfortunately things do not always go as planned, and she has not yet succeeded in any relationship for various reasons." But bear with me because we haven't even gotten to the actual interview portion of the piece. Related | There's A New Bling Ring in LA and They Got To Rihanna

Barrymore's responses in the article are equally as strange and wooden as its author. "I would only resume my career when I feel that my daughters can depend on themselves," the actress says in response to a question about whether she would ever return to acting. Then when asked about her parenting methods, "Barrymore" weirdly brags about her daughters "despite the young ages that do not exceed 5 years, they know the name of the American President, the name of Presidents and Kings of some major countries and the names of several substantial figures in the political scene."

And just when you things can't much worse the writer asked Barrymore "after your last delivery, you gained several kilograms. However today I see you have returned to your previous graceful body" to which the actress replies "I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight"

The whole thing is one big head-scratching 'Yikes!' after the next, it could have easily been chalked up to a poor translation if it weren't for the fact that a representative of the real Drew Barrymore told the Huffington Post that she "did not participate" in the interview.

EgyptAir has denied the accusations that the interview is fake, citing that the author, Aida Takla, is a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and is Golden Globe voter. Takla appeared to give a statement on Twitter with just as many weird grammar choices and misspellings. It is also worth noting that the account has only been active since the last Presidential Election with 60 followers and the majority of its 28 tweets are trollish replies to other tweets by "substantial figures in the political scene"

This doesn't negate the fact that the interview with Drew Barrimoor which took place in New York is genuine &far from fake.

As far as Drew we interviewed her several times I saw her grow up before my eyes she is charming and talented.@EGYPTAIR — Aida (@Aidatakla1) October 3, 2018

Photo via Getty