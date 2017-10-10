Since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was first introduced by president Obama nearly five years ago, it has become an important facet of American immigration policy, protecting undocumented children who were brought to the states before June 2007 by their family and offering them a way to more easily access jobs and education. DACA grants it's recipients, known as Dreamers, protection from deportation for a two-year period, allowing for biennial renewal. On September 3rd, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the White House's intention to end the program, and ultimately threaten the livelihoods of nearly 800,000 immigrants who have established themselves in the United States. Ariel Rodriguez and photographer Ricardo Beas recently caught up with six dreamers who are threatened by the policy's termination. Scroll through the slideshow below and take a look at their stories--then call your representatives and demand they support keeping DACA in place.
Photography by Ricardo Beas
Styling by Raul Guerrero
Organization and interviews by Ariel Rodriguez
Production and intro text by Hannah Lifshutz