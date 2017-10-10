Tony Choi, 28, social media director

Who or what do you aspire to be?

I want to be a writer and write the next Great American Novel -- but I'm not even (legally) American yet.

Tell me a little about when you first realized that you were undocumented and what that meant for you?

As a nosy little brat, I always knew that I was undocumented. But all along the way, I would find out what it actually meant to be undocumented. It meant not being able to drive like everyone else in my high school. It meant that I would have to find a way to college in a way radically different than a lot of my peers. It also meant not being able to see my grandparents' funerals. Essentially, it meant that I would find out what heartbreak means in bits and pieces.