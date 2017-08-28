The visuals for DRAM's latest single, "Gilligan" are a playful meditation on what else - the booty. Joined by A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, the rapper appears in the video as a 1950s-style weathermen with the superhuman ability to reveal women's asses. All things considered, it's a pretty fun watch for a Monday afternoon.

DRAM first previewed the song in a teaser for his Coachella performance earlier this year:

So fucking excited for Coachella tomorrow! Mojave Tent, 12:10am👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/YiYWKEKIY6

— DRAM (@BIGBABYDRAM) April 14, 2017

Check out the full video below for a 100% chance of bare asses:

