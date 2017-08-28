DRAM's New "Gilligan" Video Featuring A$AP Rocky and Juicy J Is All About the Ass
The visuals for DRAM's latest single, "Gilligan" are a playful meditation on what else - the booty. Joined by A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, the rapper appears in the video as a 1950s-style weathermen with the superhuman ability to reveal women's asses. All things considered, it's a pretty fun watch for a Monday afternoon.
DRAM first previewed the song in a teaser for his Coachella performance earlier this year:
Check out the full video below for a 100% chance of bare asses:
