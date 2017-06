Yesterday, Drake announced that he had made a special song, "Signs," for Louis Vuitton's SS18 menswear show that presented at the Domaine du Palais Royal in Paris today.

You can hear the tropical sounding score, which would fit in well on More Life and is actually quite good, around the 5:55 mark of the video below:

Hopefully this is a sign of more new Drake tracks to come.

[h/t Fader]