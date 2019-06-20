It's public knowledge at this point that Drake has held an eternal flame for Rihanna. Given this fact, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the internet rumor mill is — once again — fixated on one of his arm tattoos, which fans think may be a tribute to his one and only.

And, naturally, the pic has set off a fierce Twitter debate over whether or not that is Rih.

Drake got a Rihanna tattoo... this is y’alls king pic.twitter.com/8Bd2ompftC — Ted (@medtokonnen) June 20, 2019

Drake is a dumbass for getting a tatt of Rihanna — Celi Sanchez (@csvnnn_) June 19, 2019

"Drake is so obsessed with Rihanna he tattooed her face on his arm" Lmao does this look like Rihanna to you? pic.twitter.com/600dVAjoXf — AK (@Akhona_PQ) June 19, 2019

Drake has a Rihanna tattoo pic.twitter.com/vqmxeqVync — Bangali (@6angz) June 19, 2019

When did drake get a Rihanna tattoo?! — Cognac Mrs. (@_tastelikeice) June 19, 2019

Dude, we are all obsessed with Rihanna. Not just drake.. https://t.co/4oqtD9dBGm — Hopelessly Lost Kenyan (@Nutrol) June 20, 2019

However, as Elle points out, this isn't a new rumor, as the same speculation surfaced in 2016 after he posted a work-out photo that featured the tattoo front-and-center. Not only that, but the publication also notes that a Drake fan account previously explained that it's actually a portrait of '90s star Robin Givens.

That said, Drake's never confirmed the rumor either way, so who knows? Anything's possible with that one, to be honest.



Photo via Getty

