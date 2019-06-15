Drake just released two new songs in honor of the Toronto Raptors' first ever NBA Finals win, after winning against the five-time champions the Golden State Warriors. The two new tracks includes his long-time-coming collaboration with fellow rapper Rick Ross, "Money In The Grave."

The Canadian artist has been his hometown's basketball team's biggest supporter, and has basically been a courtside mainstay. And so when the Raptors won, he posted a photo of himself embracing the NBA Finals golden trophy. He also uses an image based on that same trophy for the art for his two-song release he dubbed, The Best In The World Pack. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"Omertà" and "Money In The Grave" don't specifically speak about the championship. "Omertà," which is an Italian code of silence and honor, makes references to his pending Las Vegas residency, his status on Forbes Cash Kings List, and his feud last year with Pusha T. Meanwhile, "Money In The Grave" marks the end of his beef with Rick Ross, and fans are expressing their love for the bouncy club bop on Twitter.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"When I die, put my money in the grave.

I really gotta put a couple n***as in they place.

Really just lapped every n***a in the race."



🦉🏆 pic.twitter.com/f5AYa1wMFn — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 15, 2019

How Drake And Rick Ross got everyone feeling with Money In The Grave pic.twitter.com/RnY199r9OI — Ruben🌵 (@blockalaflamee) June 15, 2019

back in 2011 drake and rick ross talked about making a collab tape and all i gotta say is… #MONEYINTHEGRAVEpic.twitter.com/3CR1CXHU2s — Genius (@Genius) June 15, 2019

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Drake and rick ross walking out the studio after making Money in the grave pic.twitter.com/Lt0E8Kfati — Wall Of Comedy (@TheWallOfComedy) June 15, 2019

me when drake said “yeah” at the beginning of money in the grave: pic.twitter.com/ksgHlsQkZ4 — BloomBombshell (@BloomBombshell) June 15, 2019

Stream Drizzy's latest hits below.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>