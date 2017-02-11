Days after the incident involving Drake telling a woman at his London concert to take her scarf off, the Toronto rapper is responding to accusations of Islamophobia.

"I see you four girls right there, I hope you having a good time," Drake says in a video from the concert, addressing a group of women. He then hones in on one of them and says "You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might want to take this off. You don't need to come out with that sh*t."

It is unclear from the video if Drake is addressing a hijab-wearing Muslim woman or not, but fans were quick to decry his alleged Islamophobia.



Champagne Papi posted his response in Instagram, saying the incident was a "fake media story."

I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me. At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us.

