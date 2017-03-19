After teasing for ages that he'd be out with a new "playlist" entitled More Life, Drake premiered his new album by the same name on OVO Sound Radio earlier today. And it is a playlist, in the sense that it's a list of songs...all...by Drake.









Honorable features on the album include Kanye West, Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Skepta, and Sampha. The UK grime scene makes a major play throughout, as does Drake's characteristic rap/song/seduction style.

Stream the whole album on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.









Header photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com