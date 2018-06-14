Just as Drake and Pusha T's rap beef was heading to the point of no return, the two rappers decided to call the whole thing off and stop ruining each other's lives by revealing family secrets to the world. Now returning with his video for "I'm Upset," Drake has made a hard pivot to the left, working with frequent collaborator Karena Evans on a six-minute short film featuring the entire cast of Degrassi, where Aubrey Graham first got his start.

If you were a fan of the show, it's hard not to be tickled at the sight of all your favorite students from Degrassi High, as well as cameos by Jay and Silent Bob. We can only imagine how stoked the actors were to get the call.

OVO and Drake also shared a release date for his upcoming album Scorpion, June 29.

Watch "I'm Upset" below and relive your angsty childhood (and watch Drake's crew take down Rick Murray for shooting Jimmy):



