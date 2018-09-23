Drake Cancels His Miami Concerts Due to Illness

On Sunday, Drake apologized for the cancellation of both his shows in Miami, Florida. The rapper, who is currently on his Scorpion tour, said that he was seriously ill. He wrote on Instagram stories, "I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life."

He continued, "Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us." While the rapper doesn't specify what he got sick with, it seems pretty serious, as he thanks the two doctors and one nurse that he says helped him with "round the clock care."

But not to worry. Drizzy is all good now. He ended the message saying, "Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return. Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue 🙏🏽 on we go!"