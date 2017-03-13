If you, like me, often whisper to yourself sadly, "I could be in Paris right now but I'm not I'm just living" prepare to feel a lot worse: Drake brought Nicki Minaj out at his Paris show and she called him her "baby" and she wore pink latex and it was just all blessings. Mom and dad!

By now you should definitely have heard that sweet baby Nicki is most definitely living her best life in Paris right now. After shutting down Fashion Week, Nicki bit back at Remy Ma's diss tracks – dropping three singles that included features from Drake and Lil Wayne.

Drake is also having a real 'Moment 4 Life' ( ;~) ) on his Boy Meets World tour, mingling with London's finest, adopting a new vernacular and giving love to Rihanna. Bringing Nicki onstage though, was most definitely the highlight. The queen also performed her new instant hit 'No Frauds' and naturally, the Paris audience lost it.







FULL: Nicki Minaj performing "No Frauds" in Paris. pic.twitter.com/ZFMgrF7pF9

— Minaj Society (@MinajHistory) March 12, 2017









Nicki Minaj and Drake performing "Moment 4 Life" in Paris. pic.twitter.com/O06FzovNho

— Minaj Society (@MinajHistory) March 12, 2017









Drake brought out Nicki Minaj to perform "Only", "Truffle Butter" and "Moment for Life" this evening in Paris pic.twitter.com/OaVtAO7bXQ

— More Life 🌺 (@WordOnOVO) March 12, 2017





Let's just take a quick min to also appreciate Nicki in her latex ensemble and hair cloak.





























SHE HAS REACHED PEAK EXTRA AND I LOVE IT ALL.



Image via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com