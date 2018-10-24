Drake, a classic Scorpio, turns 32 today (perhaps finally old enough for a whole Xan?). And in celebration, he threw a very thorough 2000s-themed party. Tonight we celebrate! Seems like time's out of our control!

Aubrey was very dedicated to the 2000s theme. He came dressed as dressed as Fabolous from the "Trade It All Part 2" music video, bandana on top of hat and all. Guests got 7/11 slurpies and airbrushed Drake t-shirts. And in the most 2000s moment of all, there was a wall dedicated to video rental chain Blockbuster (gone but not forgotten).

The party also featured a replica of the 106 & Park set, a room dedicated to Drake's beloved mother, Sandra, a raffle with designer items, and a JayDees Connection store, a Canadian brand. Guests included the likes of Kendall Jenner, French Montana, Trey Songz, Swizz Beatz, and a newly-single Diddy. Kendall went full tacky 2000s, and even sported a Von Dutch hat.

Photo via Instagram