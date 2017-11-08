In what might just go down in history as one of the greatest soundbites to emerge from any interview — hats off The Hollywood Reporter — Drake, notorious hater of sharing personal details with the press, has revealed he has stock of Birkin bags (Jane Birkin's eponymous bag for Hermès that range from $3000 to $380,000) just waiting for the woman that he settles down for. Can we just...I mean, screaming.

While we all knew Drake was the softest, most fragile of souls shrouded in his newfound gym-rat zaddy status, this admission is beyond peak Drake even for Drake. Deflecting love life questions, the star said he has been collecting the famous purses "for years" to gift to "the woman I end up with." Given his recent romantic dalliances, JLo, Rihanna, Drizzy clearly prefers women who can purchase their own Birkin bags, however Birkins were recently declared a smarter investment than stocks or gold so Drizzy might be onto something.

On another note, he fucking loves Harry Potter.

For the past four years, he has been chasing a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and it's finally on the market for $160,000. "Yeah, I read them all," he says of J.K. Rowling's series, two tiny diamonds glinting from his front teeth as he breaks into a wide smile. I tell him I'm reading the series to my kids, and he immediately peppers me with questions, "What book are you on?" "Goblet of Fire," I respond. "What part?" Then, as if to talk himself into the purchase, he says: "I should get it. My birthday's coming up. Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."

Buy it for himself as a treat! I'm logging off, goodbye forever. But before I do, here's the full profile. We all deserve it.

Image via Getty

