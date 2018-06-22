Drake is a billboard connoisseur. He has used the very traditional advertising method to shout-out his love interests, tease new projects and create general hype for years, and he's not changing his ways any time soon.



Scorpion, Drake's fifth studio album, is slated to be released this month — June 29, as we've learned from his Toronto-situated ads — and it looks to be a double album. The signs read "Side A Side B," "Don't hit me when you hear this," and "Is there more," another merely features an eagle landing, talons extended, on a scorpion.

The Canadian music mogul has been embroiled in the biggest scandal of his career recently, with longtime enemy Pusha T coupling allegations that he fathered a child with a porn star (and intended to reveal him in the press circuit for his album and/or in a potential campaign with Adidas) and doesn't write his own raps with a picture of a young Drizzy in blackface. Drake didn't respond to Pusha, therein conceding defeat in the battle. Nevertheless, this album is bound to splash us with buckets of piping hot tea.

Check out the billboards, below.



Photos via Twitter