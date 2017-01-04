You guys, this is bad. This is really bad.

Last week, some mysterious footage appeared (*cough* publicist *cough*) of Drake and Jennifer Lopez smooching and grinding it out to their own music in what appears to be a hotel banquet hall in Party City prom drag.





It was the latest in a string of very aggressive "WE'RE A COUPLE NOW LOVE IS REAL LOOK LOOK" moves from the two of them, and ok, fine we "believe you." "But what is this sparsely-attended prom-themed party?," we asked. "Is that really the best they could do with that banner?," we wondered.

Well... now we know.

According to Us Weekly:

When Drake learned the Bronx native had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school, he formulated a grand gesture. Choosing an L.A. church as the setting for a December 29 winter wonderland-themed formal, he created a scene straight out of Degrassi High. He had the space decked out with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe, hired a band and arranged for he and Lopez (sporting a floral corsage, of course) to be crowned king and queen. "He wanted her to have that experience," explains a source. It was his fantasy too.

So corny. Can't... breathe. Is THIS what the Dralo epoch is going to be like?!

When they finally release a coffee table book of Drake's Grand Gestures, let's hope that 'Winter Wonderland' banner makes the cover.









Splash image via Instagram