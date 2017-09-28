RuPaul's first ever east coast edition of his iconic DragCon hit the Big Apple on September 9th and 10th. To no one's surprise, nine seasons worth of Drag Race contestants (and their devoted fans) graced the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center, serving looks worthy of a Shante You Stay. From the most recent Drag Race winner Sasha Velour's pearl-embellished courtier costume, to Shea Coulee's 'I just killed my husband and got away with it' ensemble, the queens gave New York their all. Flip through the first round of pics below to catch some of DragCon's best and brightest.

Photo Assistants: Joey Verbeck, Lindsay Heimer, Katherine McLeod, Sarah Hagey



Produced by Hannah Lifshutz, Carsten Scherma and Jake Greene