The Twitter account @DraggyPigs was created a few days ago, giving us the content that nobody asked for but everybody needed: pictures of iconic drag queens and their guinea pig equivalents. Each tweet matches a different queen with her guinea pig twin, and the results are uncanny. See Trixie Mattel's pink, flower crown-sporting rodent disciple, below.

After the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 promo video aired last night, the account found matches for some of the new contestants. Like the queens, they're adorable, glamorous, and hard to ignore.

I would pay a sickening amount of money to see these guinea pigs in drag, competing for the crown.