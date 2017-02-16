In the latest installment from the saga from hell, Dr. Luke has claimed disturbing emails leaked by Kesha yesterday in which he body-shamed the star were taken "out of context." It just never fucking ends.

The producer's team hit back with a statement alleging that Kesha is "holding back a larger record of evidence showing bad faith." Essentially, they can't contest that Dr. Luke did, in fact, inappropriately criticize the young singer.

The full statement reads as follows:

Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha's own concerns over her weight.

Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of "Crazy Kids" were, in fact, rewritten at Kesha's request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public—just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr. Luke.



In the original email exchange Dr. Luke allegedly accuses Kesha of failing to stick to a diet, claiming: "A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight."

The emails also showed a lyric-change request from Kesha to which Dr Luke responded: "I don't give a shit what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it."

