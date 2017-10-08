Dove Apologizes for Another Racially Insensitive Ad
Dove issued an apology today for a soap ad that social media users skewered for its blatant racial insensitivity. The ad was a compilation of four images that showed a black woman appearing to turn herself white after using Dove soap:
The ad drew immediate ire for it's racist undertones.
Dove apologized, saying they "missed the mark," though what mark they were aiming for in the first place is not entirely clear:
This is not the first time Dove has had to pull a racist ad. A 2011 ad by the beauty company with a similar message caused backlash. It's almost like they haven't learned.
[h/t WashingtonPost]
Image via Twitter
