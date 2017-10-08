Dove issued an apology today for a soap ad that social media users skewered for its blatant racial insensitivity. The ad was a compilation of four images that showed a black woman appearing to turn herself white after using Dove soap:

The ad drew immediate ire for it's racist undertones.

This is so very upsetting • Dove ad that shows a black woman turning herself white sparks consumer backlash https://t.co/TuzqJbQfDs

— tristan walker (@tristanwalker) October 8, 2017

zero excuse for this racist ad, Dove. a child could have told you it's racist. just inexcusable. https://t.co/mlKOsoResi

— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) October 8, 2017

In fact, Dove is just following in the footsteps of past soap companies who use white supremacy to promote their products pic.twitter.com/YI2KVxYlIY

— Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) October 8, 2017

Rihanna better make fenty soap cuz i ain't gettin racist ass dove soap again smh

— STUNNA 🦇 (@LILAFRIMANE) October 8, 2017

Dove apologized, saying they "missed the mark," though what mark they were aiming for in the first place is not entirely clear:

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.

— Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

This is not the first time Dove has had to pull a racist ad. A 2011 ad by the beauty company with a similar message caused backlash. It's almost like they haven't learned.

