If you haven't already seen Dorian Electra's incredible steamy video for "Career Boy" I'll give you a second to give it a formal review.

Ok, now that we are on the same page about how chic cubicles can be let's move on. Dorian Electra took to Instagram to announce that they would be opening up the opportunity to remix "Career Boy" to everybody. Sharing the song parts with their followers, anyone is welcome to put their own spin on the corporate S&M anthem.