WOAH hold on there, partner. What, you think you can just walk right into the abode of Kim and Kanye to deliver the latest Balmain and Sugar Bear supplements like it aint no thang? Let me tell you, in this post-Paris world, it's now a thang. It's a BIG thang. Expect customs-level intensity and more if you even want to come with 100 feet of this very short, very cautious couple.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kris Jenner has revealed that security has been taken to the next damn level post a string of crimes against the family. Other "sources" (likely a ruffled Corey Gamble) tell the publication you can't even get into Kim and Kanye's house without being patted down first. You know you've made it when you watch your guests get felt up by your employees to keep you safe, am I right?

If you are a close family friend, you can expect Scott Disick to give you a light once-over with his cane before he applies himself with another coat of adhesive and suctions himself back onto Kourtney.

It's a whole new world.



Here's Kim in a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians explaining her and Kanye "have to come up with a plan" after she has a robbery flashback.

Image via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com