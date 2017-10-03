The feeling of despair following the trauma of a mass shooting event has tragically become routine in America today, but the reality is that there are always ways for us to help and contribute. In the last 24 hours, two major funds for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and their families have been set up, and any contribution, no matter how small, goes a long way to offer assistance to these families in their time of need.

Clark County Commission Chair, Steve Sisolak has set up a GoFundMe campaign to provide "relief and financial support to the victims and families" of the Las Vegas shooting. It has currently crossed the $3M threshold, as of this posting, with a $3.5M goal.



Additionally, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in Nashville and the country music community have stepped up to create a dedicated fund called Music City Cares for "the immediate and long-term needs of the victims in the shooting."

If you are in the Las Vegas area, a list of addresses and phone numbers for local blood banks can be found here. As for the rest of us, it's time to harness the same passion and dedication we used to lobby our senators to protect Obamacare and DACA to put pressure on Washington to finally address gun control. Lately, we've really been loving ResistBot, which turns your text messages into faxes to your representatives – they've provided a primer on the gun rights expansion laws that are likely to be voted on by the house here.





Splash image via Getty



