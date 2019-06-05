Dolly Parton Always Sleeps With Her Makeup On

The consistent skincare advice you'll get from every beauty influencer and dermatologist across the board is to never sleep with your makeup on. Well, legendary singer and icon Dolly Parton begs to differ.



In a recent interview with The New York Times, Parton confesses she literally never takes off her makeup before bed. And she apparently has a good reason for it.

"I clean my face in the mornings," she said. "You never know if you're going to wreck the bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The country star also takes particularly special care of her famous hair and avoids going on rides at Dollywood, her own theme park in Tennessee.

"With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes," she explained. "I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it."

More beauty advice from Dolly Parton, please.