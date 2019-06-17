Queen of Country Dolly Parton has responded to Post Malone's head-to-toe tribute to her.
On Saturday, the rapper took to Bonnaroo's main stage to perform his headlining set. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that there was something unique about Post's on-stage ensemble: Parton's face was all over his shirt and pants.
Obviously, the news was quick to get back to Parton, who tweeted her approval of the look on Sunday.
"Love the outfit," she wrote, "From head to toe @PostMalone."
Maybe this means we'll get a Parton-inspired Crocs collaboration at some point in the near future? One can dream.
Check out Parton's tweet, below.
Love the outfit from head to toe @PostMalone 😉 pic.twitter.com/Qxxhpi96NO— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2019
