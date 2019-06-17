Queen of Country Dolly Parton has responded to Post Malone's head-to-toe tribute to her.

Related | Dolly Parton Always Sleep With Her Makeup On

On Saturday, the rapper took to Bonnaroo's main stage to perform his headlining set. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that there was something unique about Post's on-stage ensemble: Parton's face was all over his shirt and pants.

Obviously, the news was quick to get back to Parton, who tweeted her approval of the look on Sunday.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>



"Love the outfit," she wrote, "From head to toe @PostMalone." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Maybe this means we'll get a Parton-inspired Crocs collaboration at some point in the near future? One can dream.

Check out Parton's tweet, below.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Love the outfit from head to toe @PostMalone 😉 pic.twitter.com/Qxxhpi96NO — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2019