Dolly Parton is dropping her first (and undoubtably straight fire) new children's album and has decided now is the time to share the cover art with us, her fans/disciples/worshippers.

That's right, my sweets, the project is titled I Believe in You and I don't know about you but all I needed to get through this mundane Wednesday was Dolly Parton's kind words of encouragement. Bless her soul. The track list reads like a damn good self-help book with songs like "Together Forever," "You Can Do It," and "I'm Here" (you know who else is here? Me. For all of it.) and, coupled with her corseted, flared-sleeve look, Victoria's-Secret-on-a-budget wings and voluminous locks, I'm screaming.

Are you ready? I don't think you are.

If you have a child with whom you want to impart Dolly's sweet wisdom, or you just want to be metaphorically cradled in the bosom of the most legendary country singer there ever was (bye Kid Rock and pre-Red Taylor Swift) then you can purchase a digital copy on September 29 and the physical album, October 13. Also, all proceeds are going to Parton's charity, Imagination Library, which mails free books every month to over a million children.



Icons only.

