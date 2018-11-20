In news that will surprise no one acquainted with the Italian fashion house's history of highly problematic branding decisions, Dolce & Gabbana has produced an advertising campaign that leans heavily on racist and sexist stereotyping.

A campaign designed to help the label ingratiate itself with the Chinese market has backfired in a big way, mainly because someone thought it would be a good idea for said campaign to star a Chinese woman struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks, all while a male narrator says things like, "is it too huge for you?" as she faces off with an over-sized cannoli.

Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram: “欢迎开启Dolce & Gabbana “起筷吃饭” 第2弹。 今天让我们一起品尝西西里传统奶酪卷！觉得自己身在意大利？ 不，你正在中国！ Bravissimo! Welcome to Episode 2 with Dolce&Gabbana’s “Eating with…” While a series of these videos is still available to view on Dolce & Gabbana's official Instagram (which is unavailable to users in China due to government restrictions), the brand was forced to delete them from Chinese social network Weibo after sparking mass backlash.

The phrase "Boycott Dolce" has been registered more than 18, 000 times on Weibo, according to Chinese fashion publication Jing Daily. Over on Instagram, the ads are being called everything from "racist" to "tacky" by people from all over the world.