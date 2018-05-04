In case you were wondering whether DJ Khaled is one of those men who expects to receive but refuses to perform oral sex (wait, you weren't?) we're here to tell you that this question has been answered.



During a 2014 interview with The Breakfast Club that resurfaced and went viral, the producer admitted he doesn't go down on his wife, but that he does expect to receive it. "I don't do that. I don't do that. I don't," he told the hosts. Why? Because he is a king, damnit.

"I believe a woman should praise the man, the king," Khaled explained. "If you're holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise. And the man should praise the queen — but my way of praising is 'How was dinner?' 'Do you like the house you're living in?' 'Do you like the clothes you're getting?' 'I'm taking care of your family, my family.'"

"I put in that work," he said, although clearly he doesn't put in all the work. "My work is great. I do my thing."

Host Angela Yee asked, "So you're saying you don't go down?"

Khaled responded, "Nah, never. It's different rules for men."

Twitter, naturally, was quick to roast Khaled to hell and back:













Hopefully Mr. Khaled's rules have evolved since 2014.

Image via BFA

