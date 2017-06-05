DJ Khaled is on a winning streak at the minute. He debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with "I'm the One", he's about to release his new album Grateful in two weeks and now he has dropped a brand new track with long-term collaborator Drizzy which is nothing but pure fire.

"To the Max" is another example of the premier chemistry between the two hitmakers, previously seen on "For Free" and "I'm On One." Another heavy contender for song of the summer, Grateful is sure to set this season alight.

Listen and love below.

Image via Getty

