I will not overly preface this with prose about the magnificence of Instagram humorist and super-producer Diplo's NSFW butt cheeks, but I will say that he's right to include inspirational words about leaving a musical legacy worth being proud of alongside what the kids call a "thirst trap."

We come for thirst (Diplo's bare, beautiful ass), and stay for the trap (don't put out crappy music/art/anything that you can't later stand behind!). Point definitely taken.

Photo via Instagram