Diet Prada has become fashion's unofficial watch dog, so it was only a matter of time before the duo would make an official foray into the field with clothing of their own. The Instagram account, famous for calling out designer copycats, just dropped a new line of merchandise and we're buying it all.

Related | Will Diet Prada Save Fashion From Itself?

The range includes t-shirts, caps, hoodies, socks and stickers, as well as keychains and mugs. Several of the pieces are inspired by Diet Prada's most memorable call-outs, including their claim that Kim Kardashian's children's line had copied Commes Des Garçons, and the revelation that an Australian designer clothing rental site was buying Dior knock-offs on eBay and renting them for more than they paid.









Other items include "Diet Prada" integrated into the logo of some of fashion's most-coveted labels, and the hashtag #saysorrytome. Several of the "Kim Des Garçons" t-shirts are already sold-out, as are the keychains, but the "call it out" socks and mugs are still going strong. Regardless, you're going to want to get in and purchase while they're hot.

Visit dietprada.com to check it out.

Photos Courtesy of Diet Prada