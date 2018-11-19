It's been three days since the passing of 47-year-old model and actress Kim Porter. And now her ex and baby daddy, rapper/ singer-songwriter Sean "Diddy" Combs, has broken his silence to mourn her death.
Diddy took to Instagram to post a dedication to Porter, saying, "For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much." He continued, "Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."
And while the two were in an on-and-off relationship, finally parting ways in 2007, Diddy also said, "We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤"
Diddy and Porter never married, but shared three biological children together, and the rapper was also hands-on in terms of raising Porter's son from a previous relationship, Quincy Brown.
