Ever since his 2016 smash hit "Panda," Desiigner has had every fan and industry head wondering what he would do next. Leading up to the release of his debut album, Life of Desiigner, the GOOD Music rapper has shared the video for his Gucci Mane-assisted single, appropriately titled "Liife."

Check out the trippy visuals for the track below:

